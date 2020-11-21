Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 319,888 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.09 Million, closed the last trade at $1.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.09% during that session. The GRNQ stock price is -90.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.12 and 87.2% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 374Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

Despite being -4.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the GRNQ stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 12.77%. Year-to-date, Greenpro Capital Corp. shares have moved 187.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) have changed 8.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 212.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 79.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 387.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +387.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 387.8% from current levels.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +84.5%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.02% with a share float percentage of 7.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenpro Capital Corp. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CVI Holdings, LLC with over 1Million shares worth more than $1.45 Million. As of September 29, 2020, CVI Holdings, LLC held 1.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 133.68 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.83 Thousand and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.