Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 453,847 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.48 Million, closed the last trade at $3.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.69 on the day or -17.29% during that session. The ESEA stock price is -54.55% off its 52-week high price of $5.1 and 62.73% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 256.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 170.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) trade information

Despite being -17.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 19 when the ESEA stock price touched $3.99-1 or saw a rise of 17.29%. Year-to-date, Euroseas Ltd. shares have moved -18.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) have changed -0.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.75 while the price target rests at a high of $6.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +92.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.94% from current levels.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.39 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $10.78 Million and $13.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.9% for the current quarter and -5.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +46.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.29% with a share float percentage of 11.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Euroseas Ltd. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 112.5 Thousand shares worth more than $277.88 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 35.21 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.96 Thousand and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 33000 shares of worth $81.51 Thousand while later fund manager owns 2.63 Thousand shares of worth $6.36 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.