Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 309,328 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.5 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 2.04% during that session. The CRS stock price is -115.29% off its 52-week high price of $54.9 and 46.67% above the 52-week low of $13.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 616.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 500.44 Million shares.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) trade information

Sporting 2.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the CRS stock price touched $26.23- or saw a rise of 2.78%. Year-to-date, Carpenter Technology Corporation shares have moved -48.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) have changed 45.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carpenter Technology Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -176.47%, compared to -1.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -168.7% and -134.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -99.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.87%.

CRS Dividends

Carpenter Technology Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 28 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.8 at a share yield of 3.09%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.05%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.42% with a share float percentage of 89.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carpenter Technology Corporation having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.11 Million shares worth more than $129.13 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.7 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.44 Million and represent 9.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.2% shares in the company for having 2975964 shares of worth $54.04 Million while later fund manager owns 1.52 Million shares of worth $34.06 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.17% of company’s outstanding stock.