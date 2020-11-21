Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 382,338 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1Billion, closed the last trade at $12.63 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The ALEC stock price is -184.48% off its 52-week high price of $35.93 and 27.79% above the 52-week low of $9.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 671.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 864.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alector, Inc. (ALEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) trade information

Sporting 2.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the ALEC stock price touched $13.43- or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, Alector, Inc. shares have moved -26.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have changed 34.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 166.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +248.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 121.69% from current levels.

Alector, Inc. (ALEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alector, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.11%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.7% and -32.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +16.1%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.33 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6Million and $8.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.8% for the current quarter and 98.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -125% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.1%.

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.81% with a share float percentage of 95.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alector, Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.35 Million shares worth more than $56.31 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.88 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.43 Million and represent 6.16% of shares outstanding.