Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 334,663 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The GFF stock price is -31.47% off its 52-week high price of $27.53 and 56.3% above the 52-week low of $9.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 826.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 450.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Griffon Corporation (GFF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) trade information

Despite being -0.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the GFF stock price touched $21.08- or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, Griffon Corporation shares have moved 3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) have changed -10.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +52.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.94% from current levels.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Griffon Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.02%, compared to -18.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.6% and 17.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +212.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +256.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.41%.

GFF Dividends

Griffon Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 12 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.3 at a share yield of 1.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.38%.

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.49% with a share float percentage of 93.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Griffon Corporation having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.33 Million shares worth more than $123.75 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.86 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.88 Million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.97% shares in the company for having 2787094 shares of worth $54.46 Million while later fund manager owns 2.04 Million shares of worth $37.8 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.64% of company’s outstanding stock.