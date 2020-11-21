Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 386,957 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.99 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The FRHC stock price is -2.56% off its 52-week high price of $34.89 and 66.93% above the 52-week low of $11.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 626.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 328.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) trade information

Despite being -1.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the FRHC stock price touched $34.89- or saw a rise of 2.49%. Year-to-date, Freedom Holding Corp. shares have moved 133.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) have changed 19.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 612.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26, which means that the shares’ value could jump -23.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.57% from current levels.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +120.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +247.4%.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.75% with a share float percentage of 10.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freedom Holding Corp. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 836.09 Thousand shares worth more than $20.04 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 179.94 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.31 Million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 49305 shares of worth $1.18 Million while later fund manager owns 35.81 Thousand shares of worth $853.26 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.