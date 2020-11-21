Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 445,314 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $265.18 Million, closed the last trade at $2.83 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.54% during that session. The FBIO stock price is -68.9% off its 52-week high price of $4.78 and 63.25% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 884.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Sporting 2.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the FBIO stock price touched $2.88-1 or saw a rise of 1.74%. Year-to-date, Fortress Biotech, Inc. shares have moved 10.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have changed 6.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 215.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +465.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.01% from current levels.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortress Biotech, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.66%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.7% and 26.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.56 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.82 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $11.13 Million and $11.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.8% for the current quarter and -4.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.4%.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.71% with a share float percentage of 44.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortress Biotech, Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 8.22 Million shares worth more than $33.23 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 8.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.56 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.42 Million and represent 4.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 1271207 shares of worth $3.41 Million while later fund manager owns 1.26 Million shares of worth $5.1 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.