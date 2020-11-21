Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 323,258 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $852.78 Million, closed the last trade at $5.75 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The FPH stock price is -61.91% off its 52-week high price of $9.31 and 37.04% above the 52-week low of $3.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 313.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 139.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the FPH stock price touched $5.88-2 or saw a rise of 2.21%. Year-to-date, Five Point Holdings, LLC shares have moved -17.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) have changed 27.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.35% from current levels.

Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Five Point Holdings, LLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.28% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -160% and 76.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.77 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $146.91 Million and $9.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -78.4% for the current quarter and -6.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +123.2%.

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.38% with a share float percentage of 83.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Five Point Holdings, LLC having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 13.8 Million shares worth more than $57.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 19.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Third Avenue Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.28 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.88 Million and represent 14.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund and Third Avenue Value Fund, Inc. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.33% shares in the company for having 5754031 shares of worth $27.62 Million while later fund manager owns 2.39 Million shares of worth $11.45 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.45% of company’s outstanding stock.