Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 357,196 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.46 Million, closed the last trade at $2.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The FLMN stock price is -209.83% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 31.62% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 335.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 187.4 Million shares.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) trade information

Despite being -0.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the FLMN stock price touched $2.40-2 or saw a rise of 2.5%. Year-to-date, Falcon Minerals Corporation shares have moved -66.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) have changed -8.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 443.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Falcon Minerals Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -51.61%, compared to -23.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.3%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.23 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $13.05 Million and $13.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -14% for the current quarter and -9.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -83.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.2%.

FLMN Dividends

Falcon Minerals Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.26 at a share yield of 11.09%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.2% with a share float percentage of 86.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Falcon Minerals Corporation having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 4.91 Million shares worth more than $11.97 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 10.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 3.48 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.49 Million and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.82% shares in the company for having 1762308 shares of worth $4.95 Million while later fund manager owns 918.9 Thousand shares of worth $2.94 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.