Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 375,581 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -0.8% during that session. The DNB stock price is -7.89% off its 52-week high price of $29.55 and 13.91% above the 52-week low of $23.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 844.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.38% from current levels.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -354.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.99%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.58% with a share float percentage of 72.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lee Thomas H Partners Lp with over 103.82 Million shares worth more than $2.66 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Lee Thomas H Partners Lp held 24.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannae Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 76.55 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.96 Billion and represent 18.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.25% shares in the company for having 22208598 shares of worth $569.87 Million while later fund manager owns 4Million shares of worth $102.64 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.