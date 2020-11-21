Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 533,613 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $278.64 Million, closed the last trade at $6.89 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 4.08% during that session. The DSSI stock price is -153.99% off its 52-week high price of $17.5 and 22.93% above the 52-week low of $5.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 345.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 264Million shares.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) trade information

Sporting 4.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the DSSI stock price touched $7.09-2 or saw a rise of 2.82%. Year-to-date, Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares have moved -58.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) have changed 4.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 261.11%, compared to 1.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -174.7% and -81.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.9%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.27 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $132.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $186.31 Million and $209.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -48.3% for the current quarter and -37% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86.1%.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.03% with a share float percentage of 81.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamond S Shipping Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with over 3.28 Million shares worth more than $22.51 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. held 8.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Reserve GP XII Ltd, with the holding of over 2.43 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.67 Million and represent 6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 551581 shares of worth $3.79 Million while later fund manager owns 322.8 Thousand shares of worth $2.58 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.8% of company’s outstanding stock.