Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 373,200 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.15 Million, closed the last trade at $10.24 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The COGT stock price is -45.31% off its 52-week high price of $14.88 and 88.48% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 244.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 163.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Sporting 3.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the COGT stock price touched $10.85- or saw a rise of 5.62%. Year-to-date, Cogent Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 255.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) have changed -6.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 261.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +134.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.48% from current levels.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +387.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.17%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -357.1% and 62.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -64.9%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +24.7%.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.72% with a share float percentage of 126.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cogent Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tekla Capital Management LLCC. with over 275.79 Thousand shares worth more than $2.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Tekla Capital Management LLCC. held 2.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 189324 shares of worth $1.77 Million while later fund manager owns 86.47 Thousand shares of worth $809.36 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.