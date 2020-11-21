Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) has a beta value of 1.9 and has seen 324,071 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.69 Million, closed the last trade at $2.88 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The BNTC stock price is -504.69% off its 52-week high price of $17.415 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 218.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.92.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the BNTC stock price touched $2.96-2 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -62.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) have changed -3.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 386.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +386.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 386.11% from current levels.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.5%.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.17% with a share float percentage of 10.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Benitec Biopharma Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 34.84 Thousand shares worth more than $218.78 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 0.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, with the holding of over 15.58 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.83 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.