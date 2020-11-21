Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 328,604 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.69 Million, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.52% during that session. The STCN stock price is -186.77% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 41.18% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 231.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 122.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) trade information

Despite being -3.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 19 when the STCN stock price touched $0.7262 or saw a rise of 6.33%. Year-to-date, Steel Connect, Inc. shares have moved -53.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) have changed 11.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3208.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.5 while the price target rests at a high of $22.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3208.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3208.82% from current levels.

Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +89.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.31% with a share float percentage of 54.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Steel Connect, Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Steel Partners Holdings, LP with over 18.18 Million shares worth more than $9.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Steel Partners Holdings, LP held 28.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 2.44 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.32 Million and represent 3.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.6% shares in the company for having 1630000 shares of worth $978.16 Thousand while later fund manager owns 950Thousand shares of worth $570.1 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.