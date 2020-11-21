Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 311,317 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $155.6 Million, closed the last trade at $2.78 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The PIRS stock price is -54.68% off its 52-week high price of $4.3 and 42.45% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 240.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 373.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the PIRS stock price touched $2.92-4 or saw a rise of 4.79%. Year-to-date, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -23.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have changed 19.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 175.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +223.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 79.86% from current levels.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.07%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -283.3% and -85.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.91 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.27 Million and $8.84 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -77.4% for the current quarter and 7.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.9%.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.01% with a share float percentage of 61.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 5.49 Million shares worth more than $11.37 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.68 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.61 Million and represent 6.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Tekla Healthcare Investors. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 1111407 shares of worth $2.3 Million while later fund manager owns 848.21 Thousand shares of worth $1.76 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.