Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 841,365 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $707.55 Million, closed the last trade at $6.03 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 4.87% during that session. The AGRO stock price is -44.28% off its 52-week high price of $8.7 and 45.11% above the 52-week low of $3.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 305.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 216.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) trade information

Sporting 4.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the AGRO stock price touched $6.04-0 or saw a rise of 0.17%. Year-to-date, Adecoagro S.A. shares have moved -27.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) have changed 22.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 696.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.2 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.76% from current levels.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $279.23 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $155.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $243.01 Million and $159.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.9% for the current quarter and -2.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +96.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.6%.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.84% with a share float percentage of 70.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adecoagro S.A. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Route One Investment Company, L.P. with over 14.44 Million shares worth more than $67.46 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Route One Investment Company, L.P. held 12.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EMS Capital LP, with the holding of over 12.16 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.79 Million and represent 10.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 2627018 shares of worth $10.98 Million while later fund manager owns 1.74 Million shares of worth $8.14 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.