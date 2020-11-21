Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 380,789 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.69 Billion, closed the last trade at $48.93 per share which meant it gained $2.83 on the day or 6.15% during that session. The ACCD stock price is -1.45% off its 52-week high price of $49.64 and 98.88% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 199.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 333.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.16% from current levels.

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.8%.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.97% with a share float percentage of 54.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Accolade, Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. with over 3.78 Million shares worth more than $146.91 Million. As of September 29, 2020, AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. held 7.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with the holding of over 1.31 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.96 Million and represent 2.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.7% shares in the company for having 836544 shares of worth $32.52 Million while later fund manager owns 429.09 Thousand shares of worth $14.42 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.