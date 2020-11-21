ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 360,219 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.19 per share which meant it gained $1.52 on the day or 5.12% during that session. The ORIC stock price is -30.39% off its 52-week high price of $40.67 and 40.37% above the 52-week low of $18.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 487.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 148.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

Sporting 5.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the ORIC stock price touched $31.50- or saw a rise of 0.98%. Year-to-date, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 21.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have changed 24.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $52. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.01% from current levels.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.8%.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.43% with a share float percentage of 68.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Svennilson Peter with over 4.77 Million shares worth more than $119.25 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Svennilson Peter held 15.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.49 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.38 Million and represent 14.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 689974 shares of worth $17.28 Million while later fund manager owns 659.94 Thousand shares of worth $16.53 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.