Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 473,837 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66 Billion, closed the last trade at $41.03 per share which meant it lost -$1.68 on the day or -3.93% during that session. The YMAB stock price is -34.58% off its 52-week high price of $55.22 and 65.49% above the 52-week low of $14.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 210.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 159.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) trade information

Despite being -3.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the YMAB stock price touched $49.55- or saw a rise of 17.19%. Year-to-date, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 31.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have changed 4.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +58.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.68% from current levels.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -53.1%.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.26% with a share float percentage of 92.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.66 Million shares worth more than $101.93 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 6.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.35 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.05 Million and represent 5.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 1114642 shares of worth $47.96 Million while later fund manager owns 790.08 Thousand shares of worth $27.76 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.