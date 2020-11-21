NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 749,991 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -2.35% during that session. The NS stock price is -127.6% off its 52-week high price of $29.36 and 61.4% above the 52-week low of $4.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 728.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 623.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) trade information

Despite being -2.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the NS stock price touched $13.60- or saw a rise of 5.15%. Year-to-date, NuStar Energy L.P. shares have moved -50.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have changed 19.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.78% from current levels.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NuStar Energy L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -335%, compared to -9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -67.5% and 113.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.5%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $354.15 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $354.32 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $399.69 Million and $392.79 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.4% for the current quarter and -9.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +117.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.6%.

NS Dividends

NuStar Energy L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 03 and February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.6 at a share yield of 12.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 12.11%.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.8% with a share float percentage of 64.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuStar Energy L.P. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 11.87 Million shares worth more than $126.05 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Alps Advisors Inc. held 10.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 11.58 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $122.95 Million and represent 10.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.53% shares in the company for having 11501039 shares of worth $155.84 Million while later fund manager owns 6.15 Million shares of worth $83.29 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.63% of company’s outstanding stock.