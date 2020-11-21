Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 324,875 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The RTLR stock price is -125.61% off its 52-week high price of $18.41 and 64.46% above the 52-week low of $2.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 594.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 427.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) trade information

Despite being -2.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the RTLR stock price touched $8.66-5 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, Rattler Midstream LP shares have moved -54.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have changed 27.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 762.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.22% from current levels.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rattler Midstream LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.44%, compared to -18.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.8% and -17.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.3%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.44 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $97.78 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $125.31 Million and $129.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -19.8% for the current quarter and -24.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

RTLR Dividends

Rattler Midstream LP is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.8 at a share yield of 9.66%.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.98% with a share float percentage of 96.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rattler Midstream LP having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Zimmer Partners, LP with over 4.79 Million shares worth more than $28.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Zimmer Partners, LP held 10.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 3.23 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.23 Million and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd and Income Fund of America Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.63% shares in the company for having 2917943 shares of worth $17.36 Million while later fund manager owns 2.86 Million shares of worth $17.02 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.5% of company’s outstanding stock.