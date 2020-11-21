Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 457,249 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.03 Million, closed the last trade at $2.05 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.99% during that session. The MOGO stock price is -53.66% off its 52-week high price of $3.15 and 72.93% above the 52-week low of $0.555. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mogo Inc. (MOGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

Sporting 1.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the MOGO stock price touched $2.24-8 or saw a rise of 8.69%. Year-to-date, Mogo Inc. shares have moved -20.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have changed 41.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 149.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 87.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.05 while the price target rests at a high of $3.82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +86.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.78% from current levels.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.18% with a share float percentage of 10.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mogo Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fortress Investment Group LLC with over 1.35 Million shares worth more than $1.95 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Fortress Investment Group LLC held 4.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 279.92 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $403.08 Thousand and represent 0.96% of shares outstanding.