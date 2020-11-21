Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 627,280 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.02 Million, closed the last trade at $2.07 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.98% during that session. The GRIL stock price is -145.89% off its 52-week high price of $5.09 and 36.71% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 707.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Sporting 0.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the GRIL stock price touched $2.12-2 or saw a rise of 2.36%. Year-to-date, Muscle Maker, Inc. shares have moved -46.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) have changed 24.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 657.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 310.21.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.5% with a share float percentage of 14.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Muscle Maker, Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC with over 11Thousand shares worth more than $15.62 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 8.1 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.5 Thousand and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.