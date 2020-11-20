In last trading session, Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw 1,777,938 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.91 trading at $4.76 or 18.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.34 Billion. That closing price of DAO’s stock is at a discount of -59.48% from its 52-week high price of $47.7 and is indicating a premium of 55.4% from its 52-week low price of $13.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 593.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 578.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Youdao, Inc. (DAO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.18 in the current quarter.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.93%, in the last five days DAO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $30.41- price level, adding 1.63% to its value on the day. Youdao, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 112.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.8% in past 5-day. Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) showed a performance of 0.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.33 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $126.45 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $152.72 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -212% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%