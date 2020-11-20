In last trading session, XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) saw 2,773,923 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at -$0.03 or -1.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.05 Million. That closing price of XSPA’s stock is at a discount of -437.81% from its 52-week high price of $8.82 and is indicating a premium of 90.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.8%, in the last five days XSPA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $1.9199 price level, adding 14.58% to its value on the day. XpresSpa Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.87% in past 5-day. XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) showed a performance of -22.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.95 Million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3192.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +3192.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3192.68% for stock’s current value.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.53 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.66 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2019. Company posted $140Million and $12.6 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8138.6% while estimating it to be 0.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%