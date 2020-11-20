In last trading session, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw 49,740,211 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.41 trading at $3.07 or 27.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $915.44 Million. That closing price of KNDI’s stock is at a discount of -20.75% from its 52-week high price of $17.4 and is indicating a premium of 84.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 27.07%, in the last five days KNDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $14.45- price level, adding 0.28% to its value on the day. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 204.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 108.24% in past 5-day. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) showed a performance of 96.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.59 Million shares which calculate 1.37 days to cover the short interests.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -23.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54 institutions for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at KNDI for having 3.1 Million shares of worth $19.23 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 306.76 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.9 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3346661 shares of worth $20.95 Million or 6.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 140.96 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $882.4 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.