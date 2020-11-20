OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s traded shares stood at 2,426,587 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.86, to imply an increase of 1.85% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The OPK share’s 52-week high remains $6.47, putting it -67.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $2.6 Billion, with an average of 8.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OPK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.04.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

After registering a 1.85% upside on the day, OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.05-5 this Tuesday, Nov 17, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.14%, and -14.04% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 160.2%. Short interest in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw shorts transact 135.81 Million shares and set a 12.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 107.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPK is trading +159.07% off suggested target high and 68.39% from its likely low.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OPKO Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) shares are +48.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -102.44% against 13.4%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 233.3% this quarter before jumping 155.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 51.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $433.6 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $419.53 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $224.3 Million for this quarter and $211.47 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 93.3% before jumping 98.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -94.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

OPKO Health, Inc. insiders hold 40.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.2% of the shares at 50.41% float percentage. In total, 285 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 36.34 Million shares (or 5.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $134.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 35.86 Million shares, or about 5.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $132.32 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 16,993,324 shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.39 Million, or 1.7% of the shares, all valued at about $38.83 Million.