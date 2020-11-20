Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s traded shares stood at 2,157,408 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.08, to imply an increase of 3.46% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The JE share’s 52-week high remains $93.72, putting it -1744.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.27. The company has a valuation of $240.52 Million, with an average of 2.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.15.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) trade information

After registering a 3.46% upside on the day, Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.19-1 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.95%, and -11.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.82%. Short interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) saw shorts transact 261.55 Million shares and set a 93.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.81, implying an increase of 53.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.62 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JE is trading +57.48% off suggested target high and 50% from its likely low.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Just Energy Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) shares are -64.57% down over the last 6 months. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 162.5% this quarter before falling -86.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -1.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $873.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $701.54 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $745.61 Million for this quarter and $667.23 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.2% before jumping 5.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -41.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s Major holders

Just Energy Group Inc. insiders hold 9.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.74% of the shares at 18.56% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by PenderFund Capital Management Limited. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.91 Million shares (or 6.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 2.51 Million shares, or about 5.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $13.09 Million.