General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s traded shares stood at 6,081,279 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.67, to imply a decline of -0.34% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The GM share’s 52-week high remains $44.13, putting it -3.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.33. The company has a valuation of $61.04 Billion, with an average of 19.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for General Motors Company (GM), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.95.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

After registering a -0.34% downside on the day, General Motors Company (GM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.13- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 3.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.35%, and 19.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.31%. Short interest in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) saw shorts transact 19.87 Million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.13, implying an increase of 12.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GM is trading +68.74% off suggested target high and -29.69% from its likely low.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Motors Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. General Motors Company (GM) shares are +64.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -7.26% against -12.4%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3800% this quarter before jumping 129% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -12.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $35.93 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.06 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.83 Billion for this quarter and $32.71 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.5% before falling -2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -15.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.97% annually.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

General Motors Company insiders hold 7.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.06% of the shares at 86.29% float percentage. In total, 1250 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 106.27 Million shares (or 7.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.14 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 94.34 Million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.79 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Motors Company (GM) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 36,703,667 shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $928.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.84 Million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about $942.19 Million.