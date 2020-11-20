AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s traded shares stood at 2,270,993 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.18, to imply an increase of 0.56% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The AGNC share’s 52-week high remains $19.65, putting it -29.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.25. The company has a valuation of $8.27 Billion, with an average of 7.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGNC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.6.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

After registering a 0.56% upside on the day, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.62- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.78%, and 7.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.39%. Short interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw shorts transact 12.68 Million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.55, implying an increase of 2.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $16.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGNC is trading +8.7% off suggested target high and -7.77% from its likely low.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $376.74 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $364.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $287Million for this quarter and $65Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.3% before jumping 461.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 450.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.05% annually.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. has its next earnings report out between January 27 and February 01, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. AGNC Investment Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.44, with the share yield ticking at 9.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 12.17%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

AGNC Investment Corp. insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.55% of the shares at 58.75% float percentage. In total, 627 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 48.03 Million shares (or 8.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $668.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 41.24 Million shares, or about 7.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $573.66 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15,910,589 shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $205.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.88 Million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about $179.07 Million.