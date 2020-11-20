Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s traded shares stood at 1,621,386 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.84, to imply a decline of -0.61% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The WY share’s 52-week high remains $31.58, putting it -9.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.1. The company has a valuation of $21.44 Billion, with an average of 3.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) trade information

After registering a -0.61% downside on the day, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.71- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.96%, and -4.15% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.44%. Short interest in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) saw shorts transact 5.88 Million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.63, implying an increase of 13.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WY is trading +21.36% off suggested target high and 0.55% from its likely low.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Weyerhaeuser Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) shares are +46.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 156.41% against 20.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1100% this quarter before jumping 44.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 11.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.84 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.77 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.55 Billion for this quarter and $1.73 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.8% before jumping 2.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -110.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

WY Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Company has its next earnings report out between January 29 and February 02, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Weyerhaeuser Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.85, with the share yield ticking at 2.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.33%.