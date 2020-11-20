In last trading session, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw 3,243,582 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.52 trading at $1.39 or 17.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $154.72 Million. That closing price of VVPR’s stock is at a discount of -155.57% from its 52-week high price of $24.33 and is indicating a premium of 93.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.1%, in the last five days VVPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $9.75-2 price level, adding 2.36% to its value on the day. VivoPower International PLC’s shares saw a change of 806.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 43.37% in past 5-day. VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) showed a performance of 11.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 287.78 Million shares which calculate 55.77 days to cover the short interests.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -49.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -252.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for VivoPower International PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at VVPR for having 341.6 Thousand shares of worth $3.13 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 61.13 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $559.96 Thousand.