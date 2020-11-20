ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s traded shares stood at 3,402,028 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.61, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The VIAC share’s 52-week high remains $43.04, putting it -28.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.1. The company has a valuation of $20.82 Billion, with an average of 10.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VIAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.98.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside on the day, ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.95- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.99%, and 22.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.13%. Short interest in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) saw shorts transact 103.77 Million shares and set a 10.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.08, implying a decline of-10.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIAC is trading +10.09% off suggested target high and -52.4% from its likely low.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ViacomCBS Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) shares are +70.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.77% against 8.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1% this quarter before falling -5.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -6.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $6.91 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.41 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.87 Billion for this quarter and $6.67 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.6% before jumping 11.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -2.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.86% annually.

VIAC Dividends

ViacomCBS Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 18 and February 22, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. ViacomCBS Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 2.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.71%.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s Major holders

ViacomCBS Inc. insiders hold 4.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.69% of the shares at 95.66% float percentage. In total, 1031 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 60.09 Million shares (or 10.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.68 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 46.15 Million shares, or about 8.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.29 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15,592,081 shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $363.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.41 Million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about $312.63 Million.