In last trading session, Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw 9,228,471 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.91 trading at $0.21 or 3.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $646.96 Million. That closing price of VXRT’s stock is at a discount of -195.94% from its 52-week high price of $17.49 and is indicating a premium of 95.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 198.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +238.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 170.73% for stock’s current value.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vaxart, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +103.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -59.3% while that of industry is 15.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.5% in the current quarter and calculating -250% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -34% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.9 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $800Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $3.92 Million and $2.8 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -25.9% while estimating it to be -71.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 70.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 154 institutions for Vaxart, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at VXRT for having 10.81 Million shares of worth $71.89 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.22 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1068205 shares of worth $7.1 Million or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 657.73 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.24 Million in the company or a holder of 0.6% of company’s stock.