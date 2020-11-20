UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s traded shares stood at 1,494,044 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $336.3, to imply a decline of -0.21% or -$0.7 in intraday trading. The UNH share’s 52-week high remains $367.95, putting it -9.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $187.72. The company has a valuation of $318.05 Billion, with an average of 2.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UNH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $2.39.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

After registering a -0.21% downside on the day, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $359.58 this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 7.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.23%, and 3.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.45%. Short interest in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) saw shorts transact 4.88 Million shares and set a 1.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $372.6, implying an increase of 10.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $330 and $409 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UNH is trading +21.62% off suggested target high and -1.87% from its likely low.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UnitedHealth Group Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) shares are +16.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.05% against 23.4%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -38.7% this quarter before jumping 17.5% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 6.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $65.36 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.41 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.9 Billion for this quarter and $64.42 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.3% before jumping 7.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 17.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.69% annually.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has its next earnings report out between January 13 and January 18, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 5, with the share yield ticking at 1.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.45%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.44% of the shares at 89.96% float percentage. In total, 2928 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 79.78 Million shares (or 8.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.87 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 73.22 Million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $22.83 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 27,027,841 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.97 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.68 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $5.8 Billion.