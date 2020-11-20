Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s traded shares stood at 2,059,650 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.58, to imply a decline of -0.75% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The UA share’s 52-week high remains $19.65, putting it -34.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.37. The company has a valuation of $7.13 Billion, with an average of 4.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Under Armour, Inc. (UA), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give UA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 22 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.05.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

After registering a -0.75% downside on the day, Under Armour, Inc. (UA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.87- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.48%, and 24.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.57%. Short interest in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw shorts transact 20.45 Million shares and set a 4.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.74, implying a decline of-5.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UA is trading +57.75% off suggested target high and -65.71% from its likely low.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Under Armour, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Under Armour, Inc. (UA) shares are +99.05% up over the last 6 months. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -150% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -17.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.25 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.44 Billion for this quarter and $930.24 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -13% before jumping 18.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -226.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.8% annually.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Under Armour, Inc. insiders hold 16.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.65% of the shares at 86.52% float percentage. In total, 516 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 26.03 Million shares (or 11.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $256.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.25 Million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $199.24 Million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Under Armour, Inc. (UA) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 5,762,562 shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.55 Million, or 2.4% of the shares, all valued at about $49.09 Million.