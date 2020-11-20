In last trading session, Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw 1,111,090 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.52 trading at $1.13 or 17.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $377.39 Million. That closing price of TCDA’s stock is at a discount of -489.1% from its 52-week high price of $44.3 and is indicating a premium of 50.27% from its 52-week low price of $3.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.68%, in the last five days TCDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $7.54-0 price level, adding 0.27% to its value on the day. Tricida, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.81% in past 5-day. Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) showed a performance of -16.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.48 Million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.

Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 176 institutions for Tricida, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at TCDA for having 9.61 Million shares of worth $87.11 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 19.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 4.55 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.22 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1011221 shares of worth $13.53 Million or 2.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 973.99 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.77 Million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.