Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares stood at 3,056,079 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.41, to imply an increase of 0.7% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The TEVA share’s 52-week high remains $13.76, putting it -46.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.25. The company has a valuation of $10.27 Billion, with an average of 8.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TEVA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

After registering a 0.7% upside on the day, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.86-4 this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.72%, and 3.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.86%. Short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw shorts transact 30.84 Million shares and set a 3.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.56, implying an increase of 22.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEVA is trading +80.66% off suggested target high and -14.98% from its likely low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $4.36 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.24 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.47 Billion for this quarter and $4.36 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.3% before falling -2.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 59.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.5% annually.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders hold 1.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.68% of the shares at 52.21% float percentage. In total, 639 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 130.11 Million shares (or 11.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 52.81 Million shares, or about 4.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $475.79 Million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 56,134,536 shares. This is just over 5.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $505.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49.38 Million, or 4.52% of the shares, all valued at about $444.92 Million.