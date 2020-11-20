Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s traded shares stood at 1,120,648 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.99, to imply an increase of 1.08% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The TECK share’s 52-week high remains $17.77, putting it -18.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.6. The company has a valuation of $7.95 Billion, with an average of 3.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside on the day, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.34- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.56%, and 8.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.32%. Short interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) saw shorts transact 11.55 Million shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teck Resources Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares are +61.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -68.92% against 14.7%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.8% this quarter before jumping 3.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 1.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.54 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.3 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.28 Billion for this quarter and $2.22 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.4% before jumping 3.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -120.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.03% annually.

TECK Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Teck Resources Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.15, with the share yield ticking at 1.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.14%.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Teck Resources Limited insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.22% of the shares at 66.43% float percentage. In total, 453 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 22.55 Million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $313.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 15.32 Million shares, or about 2.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $213.26 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 9,726,340 shares. This is just over 1.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.05 Million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about $126.01 Million.