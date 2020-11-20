Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s traded shares stood at 1,715,340 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.41, to imply a decline of -0.19% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SU share’s 52-week high remains $34.56, putting it -124.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.61. The company has a valuation of $23.46 Billion, with an average of 7.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SU a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.5.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

After registering a -0.19% downside on the day, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.89- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 2.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.29%, and 29.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.8%. Short interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) saw shorts transact 12.44 Million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.72, implying an increase of 27.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.58 and $40.13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SU is trading +160.42% off suggested target high and -5.39% from its likely low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Suncor Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares are -9.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -151.42% against -15.3%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.2% this quarter before jumping 300% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 16.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $7.54 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.03 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.17 Billion for this quarter and $5.72 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.1% before jumping 23% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -8.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.54% annually.

SU Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Suncor Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.63, with the share yield ticking at 4.1% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.78%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Suncor Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.18% of the shares at 68.19% float percentage. In total, 712 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 81.05 Million shares (or 5.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $991.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 72.13 Million shares, or about 4.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $882.17 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 47,885,854 shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $807.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.83 Million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about $407.09 Million.