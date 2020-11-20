Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s traded shares stood at 1,435,944 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.66, to imply a decline of -1.69% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The STL share’s 52-week high remains $21.63, putting it -38.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.01. The company has a valuation of $3.04 Billion, with an average of 3.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sterling Bancorp (STL), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) trade information

After registering a -1.69% downside on the day, Sterling Bancorp (STL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.34- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 4.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.61%, and 26.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.16%. Short interest in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw shorts transact 7.47 Million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.25, implying an increase of 10.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $20.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STL is trading +30.91% off suggested target high and -4.21% from its likely low.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sterling Bancorp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sterling Bancorp (STL) shares are +45.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -42.51% against -12.7%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -14.8% this quarter before jumping 2150% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -6.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $219.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $214.6 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $231.72 Million for this quarter and $215.23 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.1% before falling -0.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 4.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

STL Dividends

Sterling Bancorp has its next earnings report out between January 20 and January 25, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Sterling Bancorp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 1.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.53%.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s Major holders

Sterling Bancorp insiders hold 0.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.01% of the shares at 85.85% float percentage. In total, 383 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 16.98 Million shares (or 8.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $178.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 15.88 Million shares, or about 8.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $167.08 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sterling Bancorp (STL) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,564,140 shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.09 Million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about $53.5 Million.