Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s traded shares stood at 5,683,632 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $198.98, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $7.32 in intraday trading. The SQ share’s 52-week high remains $201.33, putting it -1.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.33. The company has a valuation of $89.86 Billion, with an average of 9.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Square, Inc. (SQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 42 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SQ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.26.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) trade information

After registering a 3.82% upside on the day, Square, Inc. (SQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $199.8 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.92%, and 6.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 216.99%. Short interest in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) saw shorts transact 25.92 Million shares and set a 2.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $196.68, implying a decline of-1.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $110 and $300 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQ is trading +50.77% off suggested target high and -44.72% from its likely low.

Square, Inc. (SQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Square, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Square, Inc. (SQ) shares are +135.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.25% against 9.7%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 13% this quarter before jumping 1100% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 312.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $3.02 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.87 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $620.68 Million for this quarter and $1.38 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 386.6% before jumping 108% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 950% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.04% annually.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s Major holders

Square, Inc. insiders hold 0.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.28% of the shares at 79.06% float percentage. In total, 1314 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 35.1 Million shares (or 9.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.71 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.17 Million shares, or about 6.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.77 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Square, Inc. (SQ) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10,343,567 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.09 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.79 Million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about $608.11 Million.