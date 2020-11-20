In last trading session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw 14,132,213 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.01 trading at -$0.01 or -0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.03 Billion. That closing price of SWN’s stock is at a discount of -29.57% from its 52-week high price of $3.9 and is indicating a premium of 64.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 18 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.33%, in the last five days SWN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $3.31-9 price level, adding 9.06% to its value on the day. Southwestern Energy Company’s shares saw a change of 24.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.24% in past 5-day. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) showed a performance of 7.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.78 Million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +66.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.27% for stock’s current value.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Southwestern Energy Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +3.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -45.9% while that of industry is -35.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -22.2% in the current quarter and calculating 140% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -22.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $716.77 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $852.89 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $745Million and $592Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -3.8% while estimating it to be 44.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 369 institutions for Southwestern Energy Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SWN for having 91.91 Million shares of worth $215.99 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 87.57 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $205.8 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 50260100 shares of worth $122.13 Million or 8.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.58 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $88.32 Million in the company or a holder of 6.21% of company’s stock.