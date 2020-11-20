Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s traded shares stood at 6,040,822 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $214.36, to imply a decline of -7.12% or -$16.44 in intraday trading. The WDAY share’s 52-week high remains $248.75, putting it -16.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $107.75. The company has a valuation of $50.96 Billion, with an average of 1.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Workday, Inc. (WDAY), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give WDAY a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.58.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) trade information

After registering a -7.12% downside on the day, Workday, Inc. (WDAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $231.94 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 6.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.6%, and -3.65% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 31.49%. Short interest in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) saw shorts transact 7.16 Million shares and set a 3.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $251.37, implying an increase of 17.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $110 and $296 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WDAY is trading +38.09% off suggested target high and -48.68% from its likely low.

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Workday, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Workday, Inc. (WDAY) shares are +37.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.57% against 9.7%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 16% this quarter before jumping 40.9% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 17.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $1.1 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.17 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $976.3 Million for this quarter and $1Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.8% before jumping 17% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -9.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.9% annually.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s Major holders

Workday, Inc. insiders hold 1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.18% of the shares at 95.13% float percentage. In total, 998 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.99 Million shares (or 7.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.58 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.59 Million shares, or about 6.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.28 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Workday, Inc. (WDAY) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,957,250 shares. This is just over 3.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $928.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.38 Million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about $726.99 Million.