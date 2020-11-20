Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s traded shares stood at 1,249,482 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.23, to imply an increase of 1.47% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The VEDL share’s 52-week high remains $9.41, putting it -51.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.24. The company has a valuation of $5.68 Billion, with an average of 979.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 888.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vedanta Limited (VEDL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VEDL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) trade information

After registering a 1.47% upside on the day, Vedanta Limited (VEDL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.24-0 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.14%, and 14.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.93%. Short interest in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw shorts transact 3.54 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.49, implying an increase of 4.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.8 and $8.04 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VEDL is trading +29.05% off suggested target high and -22.95% from its likely low.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VEDL Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Vedanta Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 5.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.71%.

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s Major holders

Vedanta Limited insiders hold 2.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.46% of the shares at 3.55% float percentage. In total, 153 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.56 Million shares (or 5.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 3.47 Million shares, or about 5.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $25.68 Million.