Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s traded shares stood at 5,748,849 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.77, to imply an increase of 7.78% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The GLUU share’s 52-week high remains $10.85, putting it -11.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.98. The company has a valuation of $1.68 Billion, with an average of 3.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) trade information

After registering a 7.78% upside on the day, Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.77-0 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.67%, and 27.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.91%. Short interest in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) saw shorts transact 16.89 Million shares and set a 4.27 days time to cover.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $124.56 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $126.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $108.39 Million for this quarter and $106.5 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.9% before jumping 18.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 160.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s Major holders

Glu Mobile Inc. insiders hold 13.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.25% of the shares at 88.34% float percentage. In total, 314 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.12 Million shares (or 12.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.61 Million shares, or about 6.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $81.41 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 9,119,820 shares. This is just over 5.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4Million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about $37.04 Million.