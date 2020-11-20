In last trading session, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) saw 2,691,501 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.5. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at -$0.01 or -3.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.49 Million. That closing price of SENS’s stock is at a discount of -381.08% from its 52-week high price of $1.78 and is indicating a premium of 3.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.357. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.05%, in the last five days SENS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 16 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 9.17% to its value on the day. Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.7% in past 5-day. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) showed a performance of 0.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.23 Million shares which calculate 16.59 days to cover the short interests.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -19.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.51% while that of industry is 1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 71.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -83.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.49 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.44 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $8.95 Million and $880Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -72.2% while estimating it to be 63.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 109 institutions for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. is the top institutional holder at SENS for having 14.56 Million shares of worth $5.64 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 14.15 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.48 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4827947 shares of worth $1.88 Million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.12 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $825.78 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.