In last trading session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) saw 6,180,622 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.22 trading at $0.09 or 1.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.85 Billion. That closing price of RRC’s stock is at a discount of -30.33% from its 52-week high price of $9.41 and is indicating a premium of 77.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.26%, in the last five days RRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $7.54-4 price level, adding 4.24% to its value on the day. Range Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 48.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.96% in past 5-day. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) showed a performance of -13.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.4 Million shares which calculate 6.52 days to cover the short interests.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Range Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +20.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -105% while that of industry is -35.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 625% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -19.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $515.59 Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $558.79 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $545.44 Million and $432.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5.5% while estimating it to be 29.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.43%

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 373 institutions for Range Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RRC for having 36.55 Million shares of worth $241.93 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 26.8 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $177.45 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15894308 shares of worth $105.22 Million or 6.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.33 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $41.65 Million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.