Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s traded shares stood at 3,237,495 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.91, to imply an increase of 12.23% or $1.08 in intraday trading. The QRTEA share’s 52-week high remains $12.54, putting it -26.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.01. The company has a valuation of $4.15 Billion, with an average of 5.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

After registering a 12.23% upside on the day, Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.15- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 1.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.87%, and 36.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.85%. Short interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw shorts transact 20.82 Million shares and set a 3.91 days time to cover.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qurate Retail, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) shares are +52.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.99% against 9.4%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.3% this quarter before falling -3.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.42 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.04 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.17 Billion for this quarter and $2.92 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.9% before jumping 4.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -164.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.4% annually.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Qurate Retail, Inc. insiders hold 2.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.7% of the shares at 100.02% float percentage. In total, 477 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 61.31 Million shares (or 15.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $440.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.88 Million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $243.25 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 36,580,476 shares. This is just over 9.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $347.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.03 Million, or 3.36% of the shares, all valued at about $123.79 Million.