In last trading session, Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) saw 5,632,437 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.13 trading at $0.55 or 15.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.12 Million. That closing price of POLA’s stock is at a discount of -58.84% from its 52-week high price of $6.56 and is indicating a premium of 77% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.36%, in the last five days POLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $4.59-1 price level, adding 10.02% to its value on the day. Polar Power, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 73.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.94% in past 5-day. Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) showed a performance of 35.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 692.89 Million shares which calculate 147.11 days to cover the short interests.

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -53.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -377.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Polar Power, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at POLA for having 576.3 Thousand shares of worth $1.82 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arosa Capital Management LP, which was holding about 413.67 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.31 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 26498 shares of worth $131.43 Thousand or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.18 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.92 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.